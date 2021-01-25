Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy. Rain or freezing rain likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then clouds lingering overnight. Low 31F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.