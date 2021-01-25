(WAND) - The local recipients of the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Program’s second round of funding have been announced.
Round 2 BIG funding was awarded to over 6,100 small businesses across the state.
$227 million was distributed in Round 2, totaling $276 million in small business relief since the program began.
To see a full list of businesses that received grants, click HERE.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), who administer the BIG Program, contacted all applicants that had not received a response by Dec. 30, 2020 of their application status.
Small businesses that did not receive funding can apply for assistance from their local Small Business Development Center by clicking HERE.
