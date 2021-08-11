Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can soon apply for a piece of $250 million set aside by the state in the form of back to business grants.
Applications for the grants, which do not have to be paid back, will open on August 18, 2021. Grants generally range in size from $5,000 to $150,000 and can be used to rehire employees, for operational expenses and other expenses.
For information as to what documentation you will need to apply for a grant go to:
https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/B2B.aspx
Businesses applying for a grant need to have been open by December of 2019. Preference will be given to businesses that have not been provided previous grants.
