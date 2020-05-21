CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund has announced $250,000 meant for east central Illinois relief work.
The money, received from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF), is focused on assisting populations with a high COVID-19 burden, a press release from United Way of Champaign County said. The money is going to 17 area human services organizations.
Populations at the focus of this wave of grants include senior citizens, domestic violence or homelessness victims and immigrants. This is the fifth wave of grants handed out by the fund.
The fifth wave specifically includes:
- $43,000 for seven organizations, meant to support regional food pantry services and food for homebound seniors
- $104,000 for six organizations, meant to provide emergency financial aid to people and with focus on communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19
- $103,000 for four organizations, meant to provide socially-distanced emergency shelter and mortgage assistance
A detailed breakdown can be found here.
"The pandemic has reaffirmed my belief that the nonprofit sector is filled with innovative thinkers," United Way of Champaign County President and CEO Sue Grey said. "Local organizations are maximizing their impact through partnership and creativity. We just received a report back from an organization working with a local food vendor to deliver two weeks’ worth of meals and masks to 77 homebound senior citizens. This was only possible because of incredible community support for the Fund.”
The release said the fun has built a comprehensive plan for expending all remaining funds in the next eight weeks. The focus of future waves will be on summer food, summer learning, additional general assistance and other high-need areas.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have been listening to our front line nonprofit partners," said Community Foundation President and CEO Joan Dixon. "With their help, we have built a plan that will get resources to the communities where help is needed most, and solve problems that would otherwise go unaddressed.”
The relief fund is a partnership between United Way of Champaign County and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois. Donations are used locally and there are no administrative fees on gifts.
The two organizations expressed sincere gratitude in the release to all donors and to the ICRF.
People can donate by visiting this link.
