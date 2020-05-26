DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that killed a 27-year old Decatur woman and injured three others.
The crash happened at 9:24 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Jasper and Condit streets. Police say two vehicles crashed at the intersection, which is controlled by stop lights.
Four occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital. The 27-year old died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash exited the vehicle and left the scene, leaving the vehicle he was driving that was involved in the crash. Police tell WAND News they are still searching for the driver.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAND News as we continue to follow this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.