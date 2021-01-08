ILLINOIS (WAND) - State leaders announced the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's (DCEO) half of BIG grants supporting business during the pandemic have been fully distributed.
This includes $275 million in funding awarded in the last several months. The grants cover small businesses in over 600 Illinois cities and towns.
In all, there have been nearly 9,000 grants awarded.
Illinois officials have called the BIG program the largest of its kind in the United States. They said grants have gone to a wide range of small businesses, with a focus on industries and communities that have taken the largest hit during the pandemic.
Most of the funding has gone to smaller and minority-owned businesses. People can click here to see a full list of awards made.
“Small businesses are the backbone of their local communities, providing essential goods and services to Illinois residents across the state. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, too many of those businesses are facing tough choices about the future, which is why my administration worked quickly to launch the historic BIG program to provide the relief business owners need,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Through BIG, the state was able to provide nearly 9,000 grants to small businesses in every corner of the state, with nearly half of all grants going to businesses in industries and communities hardest hit by COVID-19. Over $275 million in funding has been dispersed, allowing businesses to make payroll, purchase PPE, and cover other necessary operational costs. While the BIG program has now concluded, my administration continues to provide other relief programming for Illinois businesses and families impacted by COVID-19.”
The BIG program in total involves $580 million, with the other $290 million half going to childcare provider businesses. The DCEO half involves $290 million in total, with a $15 million difference from the $275 million in awards covering livestock facility grants ($5 million) and loan forgiveness ($10 million).
With the nearly 9,000 grants, amounts averaged $30,000 in size with the range of $5,000 to $150,000. Businesses can use the funds toward reimbursing losses from COVID-19 and operational expenses they might have, such as personal protective equipment, rent and utilities, payroll and more.
To qualify, businesses had to demonstrate COVID-19 caused them to experience losses and that annual revenues in 2019 were not higher than $20 million.
“If it weren't for the BIG award, COVID-19 would have done us in for sure,” said Linda Sandoval, co-owner of Louie’s Pub in Wicker Park. “With no contingency plan, we would have been forced to sell our established 30-year-old business. Now, we are looking ahead, using our award to add a kitchen at the bar, as well as pay rent, taxes and other expenses that will allow us to reopen this spring when it is safe to do so."
Of the grants about 3,100 ($105 million) went to downstate communities.
