DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1300 block of E. William St. around 10:15 p.m.
They found a 30-year-old man in the driveway of a home with gunshot wounds to the left knee and buttock.
The suspect is described as a black male about 6' 190lbs wearing a white sweatshirt and black jeans.
Witnesses provided statements to officers and indicated there were multiple shooters.
Officers found 29 spent casings at the scene.
No one is in custody at this time.
