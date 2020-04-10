CHICAGO (WAND) - A second Chicago police officer has died from COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the department was "heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19."
The officer, whose name has not been released, worked in the Area Central Bureau of Detectives.
The department is still informing the family and will give an update as soon as possible, acording to Interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck.
Back on April 2 Chicago Police reported an officer died from COVID-19, what was believed to be the first death of a first responder. Marco Di Franco, who was 55, was a 21-year veteran of the force who worked in the narcotics division.