DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The DeWitt County/Piatt County Health Department report a second healthcare worker has tested postitive for COVID-19.
The health department said a 22-year-old DeWitt County resident who is a healthcare worker in Decatur, and is a close contact of the case reported on Tuesday, has tested positive.
The health department did not share what healthcare facility she worked for. However, they say they are working with Decatur and will be following quarantine guidance specific for the Decatur area.
No other details on this case have been released at this time.
Of the 9 new cases identified in DeWitt/Piatt, 5 have been in healthcare workers.
