SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,059 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Adams County: 1 male 90s
• Champaign County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
• Clark County: 1 female 80s
• Clay County: 1 male 70s
• Coles County: 1 female 80s
• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 female 60s, 3 female 80s
• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Fayette County: 1 female 70s
• Greene County: 1 female 80s
• Kane County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
• Livingston County: 1 male 50s
• McLean County: 1 male 80s
• Montgomery County: 1 female 80s
• Saline County: 1 male 60s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
• Shelby County: 1 female 90s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
• Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
• Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
• Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 specimens for a total of 6,105,780. As of last night, 1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
