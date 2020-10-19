SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,113 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.
• Carroll County: 1 female 90s
• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
• Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
• Livingston County: 1 male 80s
• Monroe County: 1 male 80s
• Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
• Peoria County: 1 male 90s
• Wayne County: 1 male 90s
• Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
• Will County: 1 female 70s
• Williamson County: 1 male 70s
• Woodford County: 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases, including 3,113 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 12 – October 18 is 5.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,684 specimens for a total of 6,824,237. As of last night, 2,096 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
