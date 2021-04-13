SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.
- Bureau County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s
- Logan County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases, including 21,540 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,248 specimens for a total of 21,283,370. As of last night, 2,028 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 6-12, 2021 is 4.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12, 2021 is 5.0%.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,343,775. A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses. Yesterday, 100,729 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The Illinois National Guard has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.