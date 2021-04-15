SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,581 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.
- Adams County: 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 70s
- Champaign County: 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Clay County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Jersey County: 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 80s
- Lee County: 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s
- Menard County: 1 male 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County; 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,292,515 cases, including 21,609 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,661 specimens for a total of 21,477,421. As of last night, 2,043 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.9%.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,636,355. A total of 7,612,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,317 doses. Yesterday, 129,755 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
