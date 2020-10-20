SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 41 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Boone County: 1 male 90s
• Clark County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
• DuPage County: 1 female 70s
• Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Kane County: 1 male 80s
• Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
• Macoupin County: 1 male 80s
• Marion County: 1 male 80s
• McLean County: 1 female 90s
• Peoria County: 2 female 80s
• Richland County: 1 male 80s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
• Sangamon County: 3 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 80s
• Wayne County: 1 male 70s
• Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases, including 9,277 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314. As of last night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
