SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,739 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.
Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 2 males 90s
Grundy County: 1 female 80s
Kankakee County: 1 female 70s
Lake County: 1 female 80s
Lee County: 1 male 70s
Randolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
Will County: 1 male 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,269,196 cases, including 21,457 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,741 specimens for a total of 20,916,192. As of last night, 1,798 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 1-7, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 1-7, 2021 is 4.8%.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,642,545. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended. A total of 6,707,183 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 112,680 doses. Yesterday, a record 154,201 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
