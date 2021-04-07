SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.
Adams County: 1 male 70s
Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
Lake County: 1 female 70s
Lawrence County: 1 male 60s
Livingston County: 1 female 90s
Madison County: 1 male 70s
Marion County: 1 male 60s
McLean County: 1 male 60s
Menard County: 1 female 70s
Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
St. Clair County: 1 female 60s
Wayne County: 1 male 60s
White County: 1 male 50s
Will County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
Winnebago County: 1 female 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,265,457 cases, including 21,423 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,628 specimens for a total of 20,818,451. As of last night, 1,710 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.6%.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,423,845. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended. A total of 6,552,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,302 doses. Yesterday, 139,724 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov
