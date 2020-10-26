EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Three people have been arrested and charged with beating a pregnant woman in Effingham.
On Oct. 24 around 5:30 p.m. police learned of a fight involving multiple people in the 700 block of Clinton.
When they got there, they found out three people they said were involved had already left the scene.
Police said the victim and witnesses said they had beaten her and damaged her vehicle.
The three suspects, 25-year-old Jesse S. Tucker, 29-year-old Kyrstie M. Roderick, and 18-year-old Trinady R. Baker, all from Effingham, were found a short time later and taken into custody.
They were all charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant person, mob action, and criminal damage to property over $500.
They are all awaiting bond hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.