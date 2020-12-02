SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people are charged with breaking into a vacant residence and trying to steal from it in Sangamon County.
At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Authorities said a 911 call came in about a burglary in the 1300 block of West State Route 123. The building is vacant, but the property owner's son had arrived and found a vehicle backed up to the building.
Sangamon County sheriff's deputies arrived and tried to make contact. They reported hearing movement coming from inside, but nobody would answer the door. After several hours of trying to speak with the people inside, deputies said they made entry and found two suspects. A third suspect was outside.
Authorities said 34-year-old Christopher M. Boelling, 33-year-old Carolyn R. Guthrie and 44-year-old Rusty L. Morrison, all of Springfield, are charged with residential burglary and criminal trespass. Their arrests happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Sherman police, Williamsville police, Athens police and the Illinois State Police K-9 unit assisted the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.