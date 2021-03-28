SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were arrested on weapon and drug charges in Springfield Friday night.
Just before midnight, members of the Springfield Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit located a vehicle that had tried to get away from officers in the 1200 block of South Dirksen Parkway.
Three people were inside the vehicle, Jerry E. Broomfield, 18, Michael A. Smith, 27, and Michael A. Benning, 18.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol, prescription pills, cannabis, and cash.
Smith, Benning, and Broomfield were arrested and are currently in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Broomfield was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by convicted felon, unlawful possession of a weapon by gang member, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm - no FOID, and delivery of cannabis.
Smith was arrested for armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by convicted felon, unlawful possession of a weapon by gang member, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm - no FOID, and manufacture and delivery of controlled substance.
Benning was arrested for armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by gang member, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm - no FOID, and Morgan County warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
