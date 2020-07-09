MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are three COVID-19 outbreaks active in Montgomery County as of Thursday, per health officials.
According to a Facebook post from Christ-Mont Emergency Management Agency, the first outbreak was reported at Cornerstone Ministries, located at 812 Old Route 66 in Litchfield. As of Wednesday, there were 25 cases associated with a direct link to Cornerstone in a three-county area. Two other counties have pending cases.
Health officials said anyone who was at Cornerstone Ministries at any time from June 21 to June 28 should contact the Montgomery County Health Department for guidance, no matter how they are feeling. The department can be reached by calling (217)532-2001.
Cornerstone is staying closed until proper cleaning is done and the health department gives further notice.
Lily Pad Learning Center in Litchfield, located at 202 W. Water St., is the location of the second outbreak. Four staff members there have tested positive, officials said, and "all staff and many children" have been tested for COVID-19. The EMA said owners have been in contact with the health department since the first positive case in order to keep staff and children safe.
Lily Pad has been on summer vacation during the week of July 6 and is reopening on July 13 as scheduled. It is scheduled for additional cleaning.
The third outbreak happened at Tremont Ridge Assisted Living Center in Hillsboro, which is located at 801 E. Tremont St. The Hillsboro Area Hospital has said one resident and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital is staying in contact with the health department as the situation progresses.
"As a reminder, COVID-19 is an active virus in our counties," a Christ-Mont EMA press release said. "Chris-Mont EMA encourages social distancing, wearing of mask(s) to protect others when social distancing is not possible, frequent hand-washing and the cleaning of common touch areas regularly."
