DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three people are dead after an early Monday crash in Decatur.
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the area of East Grand Avenue and North Water Street, police said. Authorities said a semi-truck and 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crashed in the intersection.
The driver of the Chevy fled from the scene and was later found by authorities. Police said the five other Chevy occupants were all taken to a hospital for care. The people killed were three of those five.
Responders at the scene had to use jaws of life to help the victims.
Authorities identified one of the people killed as a 23-year-old Decatur man. They have not identified the other two fatalities, but did say both were female.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
Police said the Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.
