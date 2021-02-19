MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three detainees at the Macon County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
On February 17 the Macon County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that a female detainee housed in the Macon County Jail had tested positive.
The detainee was asymptomatic and showed no signs of being exposed to the virus. She was tested as part of a routine procedure required before transfer to another facility.
Two other detainee were found to be positive for COVID-19.
The Macon County Sheriff directed that the jail administration staff develop a plan for all detainees in that housing unit be tested regardless of symptomatic or asymptomatic signs.
The jail is currently in the process of testing those detainees who had been in direct physical contact with the infected individual.
Test results will be shared with the detainees as they become available.
In March 2020 the Macon County Jail was refitted with negative pressure air flow systems which has directly shown to limit circulated air within the facility. All detainees who have tested positive or are awaiting results are housed in units with negative pressure capability.
These three positive tests are the first cases of COVID-19 for detainees housed within the facility since the beginning of the pandemic.
Any females who have left the Macon County Jail since February 13 are encouraged to contact their local health department for guidance on possible exposure and to take a test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.