TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Three dogs were killed in a house fire in Tolono, residents told WAND News.
The fire, which happened in the 1200 block of Meadow Lane Tuesday afternoon, happened when no people were home. At the time, a mother and daughter, who were in Dallas, had just landed in Bloomington when the learned about the fire. The mother's fiance was at work and another resident was headed to Bloomington to pick up the mother and daughter.
The roof of the structure collapsed at one point in the response. Firefighters said they had to turn up the water pressure to help fight the flames.
While the dogs were killed, a turtle survived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.