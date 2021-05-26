SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three families were displaced in a Wednesday Springfield fire.
Firefighters reported the fire occurred at a multi-family residence in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Governor Street. Responders found heavy fire outside of the residence when they arrived.
Crews first used a blitz attack on the outside of the structure before attacking flames on the inside.
There were no injuries reported. Pictures taken by the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union showed heavy damage to a porch and outer wall of the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.