SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters have now responded to three Tuesday structure fires in Springfield.
The latest fire was in the 1000 block of Centre St., the Springfield firefighters' union said. Few details were available in a union Facebook post, but leaders did say ventilation into the residence had started and the fire was extinguished.
The second fire was in the 2400 block of S. Whittier St., per the union. Responders reported finding a small fire in the basement and extinguishing it.
Crews remained on the scene overhauling the structure.
Authorities requested the assistance of City, Water, Light and Power (CWLP) to shut down water to the Whittier Street residence. An ambulance was also requested, but it's unclear if there were any injuries.
The fire is now out, the union said.
Firefighters responded earlier Tuesday to a large house fire at a home in the 100 block of N. Wesley St. This other fire was an attic fire, and authorities said they were able to make sure everyone got out before making the decision to pull firefighters out of the structure for safety.
