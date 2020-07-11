HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Hillsboro Area Hospital in Montgomery County announced that three of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital said it has working closely with the Montgomery County Public Health Department and Chris-Mont EMA to make sure staff and patients are protected. Contact tracing is also being performed to determine who the employees may have been exposed to before transmission.
The hospital is also coming up with a contingency plan in case other employees test positive for the virus.
