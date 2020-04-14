EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Effingham County Monday night.
It happened on US 40 two miles west of Effingham around 8:30 p.m.
Police said a Jeep SUV driven by 21-year-old Joshua Bobbitt of Effingham was going east on US 40 near County Road 1075 east. A Ford E350 Emergency Vehicle (ambulance) driven by 34-year-old Krystal Garrett from Windsor with passenger 53-year-old Steven Sherwood of Greenup was going west at the same location.
Police said Bobbitt admitted to being distracted inside his vehicle, and he crossed the center line, striking the emergency vehicle head-on.
Bobbitt, Garrett, and Sherwood, were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both lanes of US40 were closed for about an hour as police investigated.
Bobbitt was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.