CHAMPAIGN Ill. — Three siblings accused of running a years-long forced labor scheme involving minors were federally indicted Thursday.
According to a news release, Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan allegedly conspired to bring two minor victims from Guatemala to the United States to work in their homes.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the siblings convinced the mothers of their victims to allow them to come to the United States under false promises of a better life and education.
The news release said the minors were forced to provide child care, cook and clean at the siblings' homes in addition to taking outside jobs at local businesses. A third victim from Guatemala was allegedly forced to work in the siblings' homes and other businesses, per the indictment.
The siblings allegedly isolated the three victims in their homes, restricted communication with family in Guatemala and subjected them to physical, verbal and psychological abuse.
The forced labor scheme took place between December 2015 and March 2021, according to the justice department.
The siblings were charged with nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor and conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping.
They will face up to life in prison and mandatory restitution if found guilty of all charges, the news release said.
Homeland Security Investigation is investigating the case, along with the Champaign Police Department, Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information about human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. For more information on human trafficking, visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.
