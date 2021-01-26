SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were injured after a shooting and crash in Springfield Monday night.
Police said people from one vehicle were firing weapons at another vehicle before one vehicle crashed near the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Ash St. just before 9 p.m.
The vehicle crashed into several parked cars and a utility pole. All three people inside the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital.
Guns were recovered at the scene, and the suspects are in custody.
Police have not released the suspects' names at this time.
Anyone who has more information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 (reference report #S21-7765).
