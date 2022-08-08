DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning in Decatur, according to police.
According to Decatur Police, officers responded to the intersection of N. Illinois and E. Main Street at 4:45 a.m. Sunday for a reporter of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they said they found a crowd of people at the scene, but did not find anyone hurt.
According to a Decatur Police Sergeant, while officers were on scene 3 people showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police could not provide age or gender of the victims.
Police said the crowd was not cooperative with police, so details surrounding the shooting are limited.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.