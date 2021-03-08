COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were injured, including a 2-year-old child in a crash in Colfax Township Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 1200N/600E at 7:10 a.m. It is a two-way stop intersection requiring eastbound and westbound to stop.
The accident involved a pickup truck and a compact car.
The pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man from Monticello with a 2-year-old child in a carseat The compact car was driven by a 31-year-old woman from Sadorus.
Deputies said the truck was traveling eastbound on 1200N and failed to yield to the compact car that was traveling northbound on 600E. The two vehicles crashed in the intersection and both vehicles came to a rest in the northeast ditch of the intersection.
A power pole was struck, and Ameren responded to the scene to shut down power, allowing emergency personnel to begin treating the driver of the compact vehicle.
The driver of the compact car had to be removed from the vehicle by the Bondville Fire Department. The driver was airlifted to Carle Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.
The driver of the truck was able to get himself and his child out of the vehicle without assistance. They were transported to Carle Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was issued a citation and both vehicles were towed away.
