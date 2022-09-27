CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were killed and another seriously hurt in a Christian County crash Monday.
It happened on 1400N at 2500E around 1:15 p.m.
Police said a car and a grain truck collided at the intersection.
After impact, the grain truck overturned ejecting both people inside. The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man, was life flighted to a regional hospital for treatment.
The passenger of the car, 36-year-old Sarah Myers, and both people in the grain truck, 34-year-old Brian Callan of Blue Mound and 29-year-old Keirsty Hughes of Blue Mound all died.
Callan was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Hughes and Myers were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
