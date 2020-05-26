COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Coles County, bringing the death toll there to 13.
All three people were residents at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility.
There have been 73 cases of COVID-19 associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility.
There was also one additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in the county.
Coles County has a total of 120 cases confirmed. Nine people are hospitalized. 49 have recovered.
