ILLINOIS (WAND) - Three more Illinois state troopers were struck in crashes while they responded to the winter storm.
These latest crashes follow three others from Wednesday, which ended with two troopers going to hospitals for treatment.
At about 2 a.m. Thursday, state police said a District 10 trooper was handling a crash near Urbana, which happened on the right shoulder of Interstate 74 eastbound at mile post 188. The trooper's vehicle was stationary with all emergency lights activated.
At that time, authorities said a truck tractor semi-trailer driver by 30-year-old Leonard A. Smith of Trenton, N.J., sideswiped the squad car. There were no injuries, but Smith was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
At about 5:19 a.m. Thursday, a District 5 trooper was conducting traffic control for a tow truck on the right lane of Interstate 80 westbound at mile post 139, which is near New Lenox. The stopped squad car had emergency lights on.
Troopers said a red Mazda moving westbound failed to yield to the stationary vehicle, slid on the road and hit the end of the squad car. There were no injuries in this crash., but troopers said the Mazda driver received citations for driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage and a Scott's Law violation.
At about 10 a.m. Thursday, a District 10 trooper was moving westbound on I-74 at mile post 203 near Muncie. At that time, troopers said a blue Volkswagen Passat moving westbound hit the rear of the quad car. There were no injuries and the crash remains under investigation.
State police leaders continued to emphasize the importance of following Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, in a press release.
“During inclement weather, obeying Scott’s Law is even more important,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “As the officers of the Illinois State Police (ISP) continue to put their lives on the line, we ask you, the motoring public, to help them out by Slowing Down and Moving Over while they do their jobs.”
So far in 2022, troopers said four ISP squad cars have been struck in relation to the Move Over Law. Two troopers have been hurt in Move Over Law related crashes.
To follow this law, a person must slow down and move over when they approach an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.
