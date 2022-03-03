URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police have located and arrested one of the offenders in the murder of an Urbana teen.
In the Dec. 29 shooting, officers located one victim on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was identified as 17-year-old Jordan Atwater-Lewis. Lewis was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital.
According to police, on Wednesday March 2, 2022 at approximately 7:05 p.m., Urbana Police detectives arrested one of the suspects in the murder. That person, identified as Andrew Byrd by authorities, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder charges.
Byrd is held on a $2 million bond in Champaign County.
Police said they arrested two additional subjects for the murder. Both of them are 17-year-old males. One juvenile turned himself in to authorities, while the second was already in custody at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. Both will be held at the detention center, pending future court proceedings.
Police said preliminary findings indicated that Atwater-Lewis was approached by multiple people on the street in the 1600 block of E. Hunter St. just before the shooting occurred.
Police are continuing the investigation of this incident. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
