DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were shot Monday night along Garfield Avenue in Decatur, leading police to shut down the Garfield Overpass.
Police said the shooting occurred in the 900 block of E. Garfield Ave., which is the overpass area. Officers did not have any information to provide about the condition of the victims when WAND News called for confirmation.
It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting.
The overpass was still closed after midnight Tuesday.
