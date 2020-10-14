COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A two-vehicle traffic crash in Coles County sent three people to the hospital Tuesday.
The Coles County Sheriffs Department responded to a traffic accident around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 400 NCR at 250 ECR.
Timothy Work, 55, of Nashville, Tennessee, was traveling east on 400 NCR when deputies said he failed to yield at the intersection and struck a truck driven by Eric Maple, 46, of Mattoon.
Maple was taken in an ambulance to Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital.
Anthony L. Smith, 26 of Nashville, who was riding passenger to Work, was airlifted from the scene and flown to Carle Hospital.
Work was also taken to Carle in an ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation.
