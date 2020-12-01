SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three Springfield restaurants were fined over the weekend for not following COVID-19 resurgence mitigation guidelines.
Motorheads and Sky Lounge were both issued $500 fines for not following the new tent guidelines.
The IHOP on Sunrise was fined $500 for employees not wearing masks.
The entire state of Illinois currently under Tier 3 mitigations and will remain that way "for the next few weeks," Governor JB Pritzker said Monday.
Indoor dining is not allowed at this time. People must wear face coverings and practice social distancing while out in public.
Tents can be used for outdoor dining, but at least two sides of the tent have to be kept open for airflow. If more than two sides of the tent are enclosed, it is considered indoors.
