3 students, 3 adults killed by female shooter at Nashville elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/WAND) - Metro Police are investigating shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Three students and three adults are dead according to Metro Nashville Police. The shooter, a female who police said appeared to be in her teens, was shot and killed by police.
The only other injury reported was an officer who was hurt by cut glass, police said. They said there are no other gunshot victims.
A student reunification is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.
The private school teaches children from preschool through 6th grade. The ages of the students who were killed have not yet been released.
Calls of an active shooter came in from the school at 10:13 a.m.
Fourteen minutes elapsed from the first 911 call to when the shooter was killed by police.
Police said the shooter had two rifles and a handgun. They said she came into the school through a side entrance and went from the first floor up to the second floor.
Officers heard gunfire from the second story when they arrived and immediately engaged the shooter. She was shot and killed by police.
Three students and three adults killed in addition to the shooter.
The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.
There are just over 200 students enrolled at the school.
WSMV reported that a preschool teacher at the school texted her husband during the incident while she was hiding in a closet with her students, "There is an active shooter in the school. Tell the children that I love them." WSMV confirmed that teacher did make it out safely.
Few details are available. WSMV4 is working to find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.