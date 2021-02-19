COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a Coles County crash.
Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 2:28 p.m. Friday along Illinois Route 121 at 200 East.
Three people were transported by helicopter from the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek a different route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.