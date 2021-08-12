DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Decatur.
Police responded at 5:58 p.m. to the area of Water Street and Christine Drive, which is near the Brettwood Village Shopping Center, for the crash. They said it involved a Ford Ranger and an SUV.
A WAND News crew observed the SUV on its side at the scene, while the Ford was flipped. Power lines were still down at the scene before 7 p.m. Thursday.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Traffic lanes have been reduced. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if they can.
WAND News is working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
