SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people went to a hospital with injuries after a two-car crash in Sangamon County, troopers said.
A press release said the crash happened at about 2:02 p.m. Friday along I-55 southbound at mile post 96. It occurred on the ramp from the South Grand Avenue exit.
Troopers said the driver of a 2020 Dodge was merging onto southbound I-55 from the South Grand Avenue exit. They were slowed at the end of this ramp while yielding to traffic when authorities said a 2015 Dodge rear-ended them.
The 2015 Dodge moved across all lanes of traffic before striking a concrete barrier and coming to a stop.
The driver of the 2015 Dodge, 29-year-old Springfield woman Jeanne E. Clark, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The driver of the 2020 Dodge, 23-year-old Greenville man Timothy R. Gruen, and a passenger, 29-year-old Springfield woman Lakeisha J. Clark, also had non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said a second four-unit crash with property damage happened at the same location in the northbound lanes just before the crash with injuries. Authorities had closed all lanes of traffic for about 40 minutes.
