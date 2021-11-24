(WAND)- Illinois State Police are on scene of a 3 unit, property damage traffic crash, on I-74 westbound at milepost 176.
Police say traffic is moving well at this time but travelers need to be aware of slowing traffic.
ISP also urges motorists to use caution and to put the phones down and focus on the drive.
At this time no further information has been made available.
WAND will continue to update this story as new information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.