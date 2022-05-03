DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A traffic lane is closed for cleanup after an I-57 crash in Douglas County.
State police said they and EMS responded to the three-vehicle crash, which occurred on I-57 southbound at mile post 209. Authorities closed the left lane to pick up debris and remove cars from the road.
Traffic is moving in the right lane. Drivers should use caution and watch for a slowing or stopped vehicle.
There were no injuries in the crash.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.