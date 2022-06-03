MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are diverting traffic following a three-vehicle crash on I-55 in McLean County.
Troopers said the crash occurred at about 3:54 p.m. on I-55 southbound near mile marker 151. The scene was still active as of 4:50 p.m. Friday.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 154.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.