SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - All lanes are back open after a three-vehicle crash happened along I-72 in Sangamon County.
The crash happened on I-72 eastbound at 6th St.
Traffic was diverted off the interstate and onto 6th St. or southbound I-55. All lanes were back open after 2 p.m. Monday.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution as road conditions are deteriorating.
