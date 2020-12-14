DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A three-vehicle Decatur crash sent one person to a hospital.
Police said it happened at about 4:20 p.m. Monday in the area of Fairview Avenue and King Street. They said an 80-year-old man driving a silver Dodge Grand Caravan ran a red light and hit the driver's side of a red Pontiac G6.
Officers said the Pontiac then rotated and hit a third vehicle, a blue Chrysler Town & Country, which was stopped at a red light facing southbound on Fairview at King.
The Pontiac driver, identified as a 28-year-old woman, went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the Dodge was cited for disobeying a traffic control signal.
The scene of this crash has since been cleared.
