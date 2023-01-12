QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) – A “Topping Out” ceremony was held at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy. It’s part of a $300 million project to rebuild, rehabilitate and renovate the aging facility.
The home is the location of a deadly Legionnaires outbreak in 2015 that sickened dozens of patients and staff. Thirteen people died.
The project will provide 260,000 square feet of residential long-term care and 80,000 square feet for independent living. The long-term care facility will have 210 skilled-care beds. The project is currently 45% complete.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.