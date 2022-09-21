SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law enforcement agencies across Illinois.
The grant money will be used to conduct firearm enforcement efforts to help keep guns out of the hand of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.
“While the Illinois State Police has had great success in reducing expressway shootings in the Chicago area compared to this time last year, we continue to face a gun violence epidemic in this country and we need every possible resource at our disposal to combat it,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These grants to local law enforcement agencies can help prevent a potential tragedy in our communities and I want to thank agencies across the state who have signed up to help with enforcement efforts.”
In July, ISP offered grants to law enforcement agencies to conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose Firearm Owner Identification Card have been revoked or suspended as a result of being prohibited by state or federal law.
The 32 law enforcement agencies receiving grants include:
Aurora Police Department
Broadview Police Department
Champaign Police Department
Christian County Sheriff’s Office
Cicero Police Department
Cook County Sheriff
DeKalb police department
Glen Ellyn Police Department
Harvey Police Department
Kane County Sheriff
Kankakee Police Department
Lincolnwood Police Department
Melrose Park Police Department
Moline Police Department
Montgomery Police Department
Morton grove Police Department
Naperville Police Department
Park Forest Police Department
Peru Police Department
Rolling Meadows Police Department
Posen Police Department
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
Rockton Police Department
Romeoville Police Department
Schaumburg Police Department
South Beloit Police Department
South Pekin Police Department
Spring Valley Police Department
St. Charles Police Department
West Chicago Police Department
Woodridge Police Department
Zion Police Department
“From 2020 through the end of August 2022, ISP stopped more than 97,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm through firearm eligibility and compliance checks,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Awarding these firearm enforcement grants to local agencies will allow ISP to have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”
Funding for the enforcement grants comes from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund and were made possible through Public Act 102-0237. The General Assembly appropriated $2 million for the grants and as money is accrued in the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund, the amount the 32 law enforcement agencies receive could potentially increase. The grants will help pay for officers to conduct enforcement details now through the end of the grant period, June 30, 2023.
