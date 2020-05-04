RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A sudden increase in cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Rantoul Foods, a hog processing plant, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health.
As of Monday the total number of cases was 32. However not all employees live in Rantoul or Champaign County.
Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer told the News-Gazette they were notified of two cases on April 27.
Sine the confirmation of the cases testing for all employees has been made available. The plant was closed, however reopening on April 29.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator, Julie Pryde said they are still working on contract tracing of all employees. It's expected more people will test positive for the virus.
