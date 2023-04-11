VERMILION COUNTY, (WAND)- The State's Attorney of 32 counties have joined Madison County State's Attorney to try and overturn the state's ban on certain types of weapons.
Madison County State's Attorney Thomas A. Haine has filed the Amici Curiae brief also known as the "friend of the court" brief, asking the Supreme Court to strike down the state's so-called Assault Weapons Ban.
The full brief and list of the other 32 counties in support of the brief are attached below.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
